60,000 Applications Received for Nominated Posts: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized the importance of field visits for MLAs, ministers and MPs.

During a teleconference with TD’s MLAs, ministers, MPs, and leaders on Friday, Naidu announced plans to appoint chairpersons for 21 major temples in the state. “All the 60,000 applications received for the nominated positions would be meticulously reviewed to ensure that the most suitable candidates are placed in the available slots,” he said.

Emphasizing party discipline, Naidu warned against delays caused by certain leaders vis-à-vis their recommendation of names for various positions. Party leaders must submit details of individuals who have worked hard for the party, and this must be done as soon as possible, he said.

He said Telugu Desam leaders should avoid associations with YSR Congress leaders at all levels. In-charge ministers must manage responsibilities without engaging in group politics.

On nominated posts, Naidu said, “After the completion of the two-year term, opportunities would be given to others. The party is monitoring the capabilities of those who are holding various positions.”

Highlighting the “impartial” execution of welfare schemes, Naidu expressed his frustration over “misleading information” being circulated by YSRC leaders in this connection. “There would be no discrimination in implementing welfare programmes,” he said, and emphasized that these initiatives would be offered regardless of party affiliation.

Asking in-charge ministers of districts to increase their visits, Naidu said that during these visits, district coordinators, MLAs, and MPs should be kept in the loop. “Party activists must engage with the people and make visits to district party offices.”

The CM directed each MLA to raise their constituency issues in the assembly, while the MPs should focus on problem-solving in Parliament. He urged leaders and activists from the three alliance parties to collectively function with the involvement of public representatives.

He said many initiatives have been launched within eight months of the alliance government's formation.

Solar energy: Naidu encouraged MLAs and leaders to promote the PM Surya Ghar Scheme in every village. “The state government will be providing an additional subsidy of Rs 20,000 to backward classes (BCs) for setting up a 2-kilowatt rooftop, which, combined with the central subsidy, will offer a total of Rs 80,000 and free setups for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The MLAs should achieve a target of installing a minimum of 10,000 rooftops in each constituency,” he said.