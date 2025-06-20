600-Year-Old Inscription Speaks of Cruising Halley’s Comet in AP

Vijayawada: The first Indian epigraphical reference to Halley’s Comet has been found in Andhra Pradesh nearly 600 years ago. The inscription was written in Sanskrit language with Devanagari characters during the reign of Vijayanagara king Mallikarjuna.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India, Srisailam Copper Plate Charter — for the first time in the Indian context — recorded the appearance of Halley’s Comet and the resultant meteor shower.

The inscription recorded that on Monday on June 28, 1456 CE, in order to pacify the great calamity that is believed to arise due to the appearance of a comet and its meteoric shower, on a day which had the king’s birth nakshatra, the king had donated a village named Simgapura, located in Kelajhasima of Hastinavati Vemthe, as an agrahara to a Brahmin named Limganarya from Kadiyalapura, which is currently known as Kadiyapulanka of Galividu mandal in Kadapa district in AP.

It is traditionally believed that the appearance of a comet and meteoric shower would bring misfortune and calamities, and a ‘Shanti Puja’ was performed to nullify the evil effects.

The inscription mentions the appearance of a comet and its associated beliefs as ‘Prakasyaya mahotpata santyartham dattavan vibhuh’ and recorded the giving of the grant.

From several historical records across the world, it is known that the appearance of Halley’s Comet in 1456 CE was dreaded and created widespread fear and was interpreted as a bad omen in various parts of the world.

Halley’s Comet is the only known short-period comet that is consistently visible to the naked eye from the earth, appearing for every 72-80 years. Due to its intrinsic brightness, about one eighth of all comet sightings mentioned in the historic records belong to Halley’s Comet.

ASI director (epigraphy) K. Munirathnam Reddy said, “We have got literary evidence of the appearance of Halley’s Comet and its meteor shower found in China, Egypt and also from a Kashmiri pandit. We have also got data from NASA about the meteor shower in 1456 CE. However, we have got the epigraphical evidence in the form of an inscription found and it serves as a record for such a celestial event occured in that period.