600 members of 12 SDRF teams of from six battalions ready: Minister Anitha

Vijayawada: Home and Disaster Management Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, announced on Tuesday that district administrations have been put on high alert in view of the heavy rains for the north Andhra region from October 24.

Some 12 SDRF teams, consisting of 600 members from six battalions, are on standby to respond to emergencies.

“The disaster management department will provide timely updates to rain-affected areas. Fishermen have been advised to avoid going to sea until Friday,” the minister said.

She said the state government is taking significant steps to enhance the capabilities of the state disaster response force.

In a review meeting held at the disaster management office on Tuesday evening, the minister said, “In light of the evolving challenges posed by disasters such as floods, cyclones, chemical incidents and fires, the NDRF commandant would organise cutting-edge technical training for SDRF and fire personnel at least five times a year.”

She highlighted the importance of training Apadamitra volunteers in every village to support disaster relief efforts. She asked the NDRF commandant to provide a list of new technical equipment required for disaster management operations, which will be acquired in phases and made available to improve rescue efforts. This would reduce both the loss of life and the time taken for damage control during emergencies, she said.

Special chief secretary RP Sisodia, APSDMA MD Ronanki Kurmanath, SDRF DIG Raja Kumari, NDRF commandant VVN Prasanna, AP fire services director Murali Krishna and others were present.



