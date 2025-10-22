60-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaults 13-Year-Old Girl in Tuni

A 13-year-old schoolgirl from Tuni town was allegedly lured and sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man who deceitfully posed as her grandfather, police said.

Kakinada DSP Srihari Raju has assured swift action in connection with the Tuni minor girl sexual assault case that has deeply shocked the region.

“The girl and her mother have given their statements, and a case has been registered under the POCSO Act,” DSP Srihari Raju confirmed. He stated that the investigation is progressing rapidly and that efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, identified as Narayana Rao, by this evening and produce him before the court. The police have already begun collecting all necessary evidence related to the case.

Responding to speculative social media claims, the DSP cautioned that linking the accused to any political party without verification is misleading. “This is not a politically linked case. No political party has confirmed any association with the accused. Those attempting to create political unrest or spread misinformation will face strict legal consequences,” he warned.

He also appealed to the public and media to exercise restraint and uphold the dignity of the survivor. “Some people are circulating videos of the victim on social media, which is a punishable offence under the POCSO Act. I urge everyone, including media representatives, to be extremely cautious and avoid sharing such content,” he added.

DSP Srihari Raju said that once the accused is arrested, the police will hold another press briefing to share complete details of the case.