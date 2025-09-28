6 Students Booked For Assaulting Junior At Pvt Engg College

NELLORE: A shocking case of student violence has come to light at Siddhartha Engineering College in Narayanavanam mandal, after a video of six senior students assaulting a junior went viral on social media.

According to sub-inspector K. Rajasekhar, the incident involved a 15-year-old first-year diploma student from Annamayya district, who had been in touch with a female student of the college. When some seniors, one of whom was acquainted with the girl, came to know of their chats, they allegedly lured the boy to a hostel room on September 20 and beat him brutally. Shockingly, the next day, they called him again under the guise of apologising and assaulted him a second time.

The college management shifted the injured student to hospital and alerted his parents. Following the victim’s complaint on September 25, police booked all six accused—minors from Satyasai and Kadapa districts. Notices have been served to their parents for counselling.

The college management has suspended all the six accused students. However, the police said that the incident was a personal dispute and not ragging. “Strict legal action is being taken to ensure justice and prevent recurrence,” SI Rajasekhar said. Meanwhile, the episode has triggered a debate on social media over student safety and the role of college authorities in curbing campus violence.