6 Lakh Expected To Relinquish Bhavani Deeksha At Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha has directed officials to ensure elaborate arrangements for the smooth relinquishing of Bhavani Deeksha at the Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada from December 11 to December 15.

According to an estimate, around six lakh devotees are expected to take part in the five-day event.

The collector organised a coordination meeting with police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, joint collector S. Ilakkiya and temple executive officer (EO) V.K. Seena Naik on Tuesday and reviewed the preparations being made on the occasion.

Dr. Lakshmisha pointed out at the meeting that 3.2 lakh devotees had given up their deeksha at the temple last year. This number is expected to nearly double this year. As the devotees observe austerities during the deeksha for 41 days, the state government would like to ensure that they have a smooth darshan, with no hurdles in the process of sacred Irumudi offerings.

The collector asked the assembled officials to draw inspiration from the successful Dasara celebrations that they had organised at the same temple. “Team NTR should work with the same coordination and commitment,” he underlined. During Dasara, a total of 36 sectors had been created, each headed by a special officer, to supervise holding areas, hair-offering points, ghats, queue lines, Giripradakshina routes, laddu counters and food centres.

Dr. Lakshmisha directed the officials to focus on preventing overcrowding at any point. Information centres will be set up to assist devotees, while temporary toilets, waterproof shamianas and coir mats will be provided. Over 10,000 devotees are expected to offer Kalasha Jyothis.

At the meeting, police commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said they will be setting up a command control centre to monitor movement of devotees round the clock with 300 CCTV cameras and deployment of drones at key points to prevent any untoward incidents,” he said.

EO Seena Naik said they will be setting up three Homa Gundams for Irumudi offerings. Small laddus and pulihora will be distributed free to devotees. Special arrangements will be made for Giripradakshina and the chariot procession.

Going by the Dasara experience, Seena Naik said 14 counters will be opened to sell laddus. 850 barbers will be appointed so that devotees could offer their hair to the Goddess for free round the clock. “We will ready 20 lakh laddus and arrange 15 lakh water bottles for distribution,” the EO stated.

Officials from several departments, including police, municipal, health, electricity, and irrigation, attended the meeting.