6 Dead in Andhra Fire at Crackers Unit

Vijayawada: Six workers were killed and two injured in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Rayavaram in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

According to Konaseema SP B. Krishna Rao, based on preliminary inquiry, a few workers were involved in manufacture of fireworks at a facility having the licence. However, there was an accidental explosion of fireworks which in turn quickly spread over to other other areas. The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Kakinada for medical treatment.