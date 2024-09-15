 Top
5K Red Run Marathon 2024 in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
15 Sep 2024 5:53 PM GMT
Originally scheduled for September 3, the event was postponed due to heavy rains and floods. Dr. A. Siri, Project Director of APSACS, announced that the marathon will commence at 6 a.m. on BRTS Road
The event is open to individuals aged 17 to 25 years. Participants will also participate in quiz and running competitions at the district level, with top performers advancing to the state-level competition. State-level winners will then progress to the National Red Run 2024. — DC Image

Vijayawada: Under the direction of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), the AP State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) will host the 5K Red Run Marathon - 2024 on September 17 in Vijayawada. Originally scheduled for September 3, the event was postponed due to heavy rains and floods. Dr. A. Siri, Project Director of APSACS, announced that the marathon will commence at 6 a.m. on BRTS Road.

The event is open to individuals aged 17 to 25 years. Participants will also participate in quiz and running competitions at the district level, with top performers advancing to the state-level competition. State-level winners will then progress to the National Red Run 2024.

Dr. Siri highlighted that participants selected for the national marathon must pass a mandatory medical fitness test and sign a consent form to compete. Additionally, the top finishers at the district level, along with six other community representatives, will qualify for the state marathon. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

