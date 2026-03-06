598 KG Ganja Seized: Two Persons Arrested

KAKINADA: Jeelugumilli police arrested two persons and seized 598 kg of ganja valued at ₹2,98,96,500 during vehicle checks at the Andhra–Telangana border checkpost near Tatiyakula Gudem.

The arrested persons were identified as Dilip Kumar Mohanthy, 56, of Bijipur village in Ganjam district of Odisha and Janardhan Pradhan, 42, of Brahmpur village in Odisha.

Jeelugumilli circle inspector B. Venkateswara Rao said police intercepted a vehicle during routine checks and found 16 plastic bags containing ganja being transported from Burugupudi near Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district to the Beed area of Maharashtra.

Police also seized the vehicle used for transporting the contraband and mobile phones. The total value of the seized property, including the ganja, vehicle and phones, was estimated at ₹3.14 crore.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii)(C) and 29(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985.