565 NCC Cadets To Participate In Trekking Camp

Visakhapatnam:ASR district collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar announced that the National Adventure Trekking camp will be held in Araku Valley from September 24 to October 1, organised by the 13th Andhra Battalion NCC. Around 565 cadets from across the country will take part.

The camp opens at ASR School on September 24. Activities include a cleanliness drive, garden and museum visits, and a sapling plantation. Cadets will trek to Gali Konda Peak in batches between September 26 and 28, with free entry to Borra Caves and visits to Chaparai Waterfalls. Security will be provided under the forest officer’s supervision. On September 29, cadets will trek to Armakonda Peak and take part in a debate.

The camp concludes with cultural programmes and prize distribution on September 30, followed by the closing ceremony on October 1. To review preparations, the Collector held a teleconference with Joint Collector Dr M.J. Abhishek Gowda, APTDC MD, and other officials. Lt. Dr Swamy Naidu has been appointed as the nodal officer.

Officials present included SP Amit Bardar, ITDA PO Thirumani Sripooja, Lt. Col. Neeraj Kumar, DFO T.V. Sandeep Reddy, DMHO Vishweshwara Naidu, PRO Bala Man Singh, and APC Swamy Naidu.

AP to be made ID liquor-free soon: Kollu Ravindra



Vijayawada:Minister for excise Kollu Ravindra has pledged efforts to make Andhra Pradesh free from illicitly distilled (ID) liquor soon.

The minister said the government is implementing Navodayam 2.0, an anti-illicit liquor programme currently active in 18 districts, and it would soon be expanded to eight more districts.

Responding to queries during Question Hour in the AP Legislative Council on Thursday regarding spurious liquor, mushrooming belt shops, and permit rooms near liquor outlets, the minister pointed out that during the previous YSR Congress regime, 65,918 cases were booked against belt shops between 2019 and 2024, including 9,129 during the Covid-19 period in 2021.

He said non-duty-paid liquor was rampant under the previous regime, but the present government has curbed it. New liquor brands have been introduced, attracting consumers, while smuggling from neighbouring states has reduced. This, he said, has improved state revenues.

The minister added that irregularities in the liquor sector under the YSR Congress prompted the constitution of a special AP CID investigation team to probe the matter and take culprits to task.

AP solar power crosses 5,000 MW; govt targets 78.5 GW expansion



Vijayawada:Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Thursday announced in the AP Legislative Assembly that Andhra Pradesh’s solar power generation capacity has reached 5,006.35 MW. He said the state aims to raise its capacity to 78.50 GW in the coming years under the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024.

Replying to a question from MLA Battula Balaramakrishna during Question Hour, the minister said rooftop solar panels of 2,138 kW have been installed at model schools and KGBV hostels. Tenders have been floated for 3,550 kW of solar systems across 415 schools under the PM SHRI scheme. Plans are also under way to set up 130 MW of solar capacity on government and panchayat buildings.

He urged bankers to support the PM Surya Ghar scheme to expand rooftop solar for households, noting that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had already met bankers to seek their cooperation. The government will also provide free rooftop solar systems for eligible SC/ST families to reduce their power expenses.

Criticising the previous YSRC regime, the minister said the renewable energy sector suffered setbacks, driving away industrialists and investors. He alleged that Andhra Pradesh, once a power-surplus state, had been turned into a deficit one, with electricity charges raised nine times.

Between 2014 and 2019, under the TD regime, the state achieved 9 GW of renewable energy capacity. However, the minister lamented stagnation in the 2019–24 period.

AP defers handing over of appointment letters to Mega DSC-2025 candidates



Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has deferred the programme of handing over appointment letters to those selected as teachers in Mega DSC-2025, which was scheduled to be held at Amaravati in Guntur district on September 19.



Mega DSC convenor M.V. Krishna Reddy, in a statement issued here on Thursday, said that as the IMD had predicted heavy rains in Guntur district on that day, and considering the difficulties candidates might face in travelling to collect their appointment letters, the state government had postponed the event. He said fresh dates for the programme would be announced later.

Eluru to procure 4 lakh MTs of paddy this kharif: Collector



Kakinada:Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi said that 4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy would be procured from farmers during this kharif season and directed officials to make necessary arrangements.

She convened a meeting with officials on Thursday regarding paddy procurement and instructed them to ensure that farmers faced no inconvenience during the process. Officials were told to identify issues prior to harvest and complete procedures such as e-crop and e-KYC in advance.

Paddy has been cultivated on 1,91,534 acres in the district, with an estimated yield of 5,74,552 metric tonnes. Of this, 4 lakh metric tonnes will be procured, as against 3.5 lakh metric tonnes last kharif.

The collector said the government would provide a minimum support price of ₹2,369 per quintal for common grade and ₹2,389 for A-grade. A total of 265 procurement centres will be opened, linked to nearby rice mills for the convenience of farmers.

She instructed that computers, gunny bags, weighing machines, moisture meters and other equipment be arranged at procurement centres, and that procured stocks be transported to rice mills without delay. The Rice Millers Association, transport union representatives and officials attended the meeting.





Vizianagaram headmaster suspended for drunken misconduct at school

Visakhapatnam:A shocking incident at Kuntinavalasa ZP High School in Mentada mandal, Vizianagaram district, has led to strict disciplinary action after the headmaster created chaos while intoxicated and assaulted a fellow teacher.



Mugada Ramakrishna Rao, the headmaster, was reported to have been habitually attending school drunk for several months. On Thursday morning, he arrived intoxicated, shouted at students and teachers, kicked desks, and verbally abused staff.

When deputy district education officer (DEO) Mohan Rao arrived to investigate following a complaint from education committee chairman Satyanarayana, the headmaster physically attacked English teacher Pediredla Surya Rao instead of answering officials’ questions.

Liquor bottles were also found on the school premises during the inquiry, confirming the allegations.

The deputy DEO submitted a detailed report to higher authorities, recommending the immediate suspension of the headmaster.

AP’s draft Cold Chain Policy-2025 praised at national conclave



Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh government’s draft Cold Chain Policy-2025, aimed at reducing post-harvest losses, received appreciation from the National Centre for Cold Chain Development and other stakeholder agencies at the India Cold Chain Conclave 4.0 held in New Delhi on Thursday.

AP horticulture director K. Sreenivasulu presented the draft policy, which seeks to enhance value addition, strengthen farm-to-market linkages, facilitate private sector partnerships, encourage investments, and improve affordability and access to cold chain facilities for farmers and stakeholders.

The policy also proposes to strengthen storage, transportation and market linkage facilities, thereby reducing wastage and increasing profitability.

Sreenivasulu was invited to the conclave as Andhra Pradesh has been recognised as an emerging state in cold chain infrastructure development. The state’s initiatives in strengthening infrastructure across agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, aquaculture, dairy and animal husbandry sectors were also appreciated.

YSRC protests alleged land grab in Tirupati

Tirupati:Leaders of the YSR Congress (YSRC) party staged a protest on Thursday at Shivajyothi Nagar in the 45th ward of Tirupati city, alleging that a piece of government land had been encroached upon by associates of a Jana Sena MLA.

The disputed land, located in Survey No. 697/2, was said to be under illegal construction. According to the YSRC leaders, local MLA Arani Srinivasulu’s personal assistant Krishnakant was responsible for occupying the land and initiating works. The leaders staged a sit-in at the site, demanding immediate intervention by revenue officials.



YSRC Tirupati leader Aare Ajay alleged that illegal encroachments were becoming widespread across the city, with both private and government lands being taken over by the ruling MLA and his associates. “The MLA and his son should explain how such activities are happening. If they remain silent, people will assume it is with their knowledge,” he said.



Ajay further alleged that the MLA had instructed officials not to visit the site. “If true, this is very serious. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan should look into the matter immediately. Revenue authorities must act to stop the encroachment, or we will be forced to intensify our agitation,” he warned.



Another YSRC leader, Lakkakula Dinesh, said the party had repeatedly approached revenue authorities but no action was taken. “As our complaints were ignored, we came directly to the site and stopped further illegal construction,” he said. Other leaders, including Vasu Yadav, Geeta Yadav, Maddali Shekar, Uday Vamsi, and Derangula Balaji, also took part in the protest.







Fire destroys lithium battery unit near Yerpedu

Tirupati:A major fire broke out at a lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit in Yerpedu mandal of Tirupati district in the early hours of Thursday. The blaze occurred at the Munoth Batteries unit in Electronics Manufacturing Cluster-2, following a series of battery explosions.



Local residents first noticed the fire and alerted the fire services. Firefighters, supported by revenue and police officials, rushed to the scene and battled the flames for several hours. Six fire engines were deployed and eventually brought the fire under control.



Officials confirmed that no workers were present at the factory at the time, preventing loss of life. However, the entire unit was gutted. Preliminary estimates point to heavy property loss, though the exact extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.



Police have registered a case and launched an inquiry into the cause of the fire. Revenue authorities said possible safety lapses would also be examined as part of the investigation. Munoth Industries manufactures lithium-ion cells used in consumer electronics.



Srisailam temple hundis collect over Rs. 3.46 crore



Kurnool:The Srisailam temple received a total cash donation of `3,46,96,431 from hundis on Thursday. These offerings were contributed by devotees over the past 29 days, from August 20 to September 17.



In addition to cash, the hundis contained 131 grams and 300 milligrams of gold and 5 kilograms 50 grams of silver. Foreign currency contributions included 20 Canadian dollars, 2,321 US dollars, 57 Malaysian ringgits, 567 Qatari riyals, 845 UAE dirhams, 15 Australian dollars, 30 euros, 165 UK pounds, 100 Zambian kwachas, 2,000 Congolese francs, 90 Nepalese rupees, among others.

The counting was carried out under strict security arrangements and monitored via CCTV cameras. Deputy Executive Officer R. Ramanamma, along with unit officers, supervisors, staff, and temple volunteers, oversaw the tallying of the offerings.







SFI protest over medical college privatisation turns violent in Adoni

Kurnool:Tension prevailed in Adoni town on Thursday after police resorted to a lathi-charge on students protesting against the alleged privatisation of the under-construction government medical college.



The demonstration, led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), demanded that the college remain under government management instead of being handed over under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.



The protest, initially peaceful, turned chaotic when police attempted to disperse the crowd. Student leader Sai and Circle Inspector Nallappa sustained minor injuries, while several SFI leaders and activists were arrested, a move strongly condemned by the organisation’s district committee.



DYFI leaders Raghavendra and Abdulla criticised the government, saying privatisation would make medical education inaccessible to poor and marginalised students and deprive residents of Adoni and surrounding areas of affordable healthcare. They alleged that even female students were beaten during the lathi-charge and demanded the immediate release of arrested leaders, a public apology from police, and assurance that the medical college would remain under government control.







15 lakh devotees expected at Kanaka Durga temple for Dasara

Vijayawada:Ahead of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Dasara Sharannavaratri Mahotsavams and the Vijayawada Utsav celebrations, Vijayawada police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu and NTR district collector Lakshmisha on Thursday inspected the West Bypass Road to review traffic management plans and ensure smooth travel for pilgrims and commuters.



Accompanied by AP Transco officials, West Bypass project directors and other senior officers, the top officials examined the entire bypass stretch and discussed ways to ease congestion during the festive season. They issued a series of directions to departments concerned to coordinate effectively and make necessary arrangements so that vehicle users face no inconvenience during their journeys.



Officials said an estimated 15 lakh devotees are expected to visit the Kanaka Durga temple this year during Dasara. Giving priority to common devotees, elaborate security and traffic arrangements are being put in place. As the Vijayawada Utsav is also being organised on a grander scale than ever before during Dasara, authorities emphasised the need to divert traffic through the West Bypass to prevent snarls within the city and ensure a peaceful atmosphere for visitors.



As part of the inspection, parking zones, queue lines from Kummaripalem to Durga Ghat, the route from Durga Ghat to the Mahamandapam, Kanakadurga Nagar, Ratham Centre, Vinayaka Temple, Sithamma Vari Padalu and designated holding areas were also reviewed.

Police commissioner Rajasekhar Babu, district collector Lakshmisha, DCP Tirumaleswara Reddy, ADC Ramakrishna, senior ACPs, inspectors, AP Transco engineers, project directors, R&B officials and personnel from various wings participated in the inspection.







Sujana Chowdary reviews Dasara preparations at Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada:Vijayawada West MLA Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary, popularly known as Sujana Chowdary, on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Dasara festivities set to begin atop Indrakeeladri from September 22.



Accompanied by temple executive officer V.K. Seena Naik and alliance leaders, Chowdary personally inspected the facilities by walking through the queue lines and key areas such as Durga Ghat Road, Ratham Centre and Canal Road. He instructed officials to work in coordination, resolve issues promptly, and complete pending works at the earliest to ensure smooth darshan for devotees.



The MLA first offered prayers at the Kanakadurga temple, where he was welcomed by temple authorities. Later, addressing the media, Chowdary said this year’s celebrations would be grander than last year’s, with the combined efforts of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Gadde Ramamohana Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and alliance leaders.

He assured that the issues faced in past years would not recur and that arrangements were being made for traffic regulation, parking and holding areas to prevent devotee inconvenience. He also said the prestigious Vijayawada Utsav would be held on a grand scale alongside Dasara.

Meanwhile, Durga temple authorities are constructing a new Annadanam Bhavan and preparing laddu prasadam units, water taps and cooking areas to facilitate devotees during the festival. EO Seena Naik said that two new facilities were being commissioned to meet the requirements of daily prasadam production throughout Dasara. Free meals, prasadam and breakfast would be provided, with small laddus distributed on Moola Nakshatram and Vijayadashami days.