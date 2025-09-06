5,200 MT Urea Reaches Nandyal: Collector

Kurnool: Nandyal district collector G. Rajakumari announced on Saturday that 5,200 metric tonnes of urea have reached the district. Of this, 3,200 metric tonnes have been supplied to Rythu Seva Kendras and the remaining 2,000 metric tonnes to retailers. The collector said that sufficient urea is available at Rythu Seva Kendras for farmers. Another 2,600 metric tonnes will arrive on September 9, followed by 1,500 metric tonnes on September 12.

According to agricultural officials’ indent, she said, urea will be distributed to farmers based on crop needs. The collector assured farmers there is no need to worry about shortages. Dealers have been instructed to sell urea at the fixed MRP price, and she warned that legal action will be taken if any artificial scarcity is created.