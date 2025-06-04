5,100 Tribals Participate In Yogandhra Event In ASR District

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 5,100 tribal members took part in the Yogandhra programme held in the ASR district on Wednesday. Approximately 3,000 individuals have received training from 200 yoga instructors, and specialised yoga sessions have been conducted for 50 individuals in each secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, ASR district collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has asked the people to do yoga daily for 40 minutes to achieve a healthy lifestyle and emphasised the importance of practicing yoga for building a healthy community.

He added that the government was actively working to create awareness about yoga in all villages. He encouraged a large turnout from the district for the Yoga Day, scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam with Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi attending the event on June 21.

MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi said yoga is a valuable heritage of India. She defined it as a resource for maintaining human health. She added that every individual can promote good health through daily yoga practice. She urged participants of the yoga camp to spread awareness about yoga within their villages.

ITDA project officer Katta Simhachalam said the United Nations designated June 21 as World Yoga Day in 2014, and yoga is being promoted in every village with the goal of achieving Arogya Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted that cultivating a yoga practice has a beneficial effect on the health of the populace.