51 constables complete PSO training in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam city police commissioner, Shankhabrata Bagchi, has launched a comprehensive training programme for 51 constables selected for VIP security duties. The 17-day programme, conducted by the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), aims to equip the officers with the necessary skills to protect high-profile individuals.

The training was delivered by experienced officers from the State Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), who were brought to Visakhapatnam at the request of the Commissioner. The programme ran from September 9 to September 28, 2024, and included thorough instruction on various critical areas such as weapon handling, bomb detection and disposal, food safety, fire safety, and emergency response for VIP protection.



Commissioner Bagchi emphasised the importance of selecting qualified candidates for PSO roles, stating that the training aimed to ensure that only those with the right skills and abilities would be entrusted with VIP security. He personally oversaw the physical endurance tests to ensure transparency in the selection process.



During the training, awards were presented to outstanding performers, including accolades for "Best in Firing," "Best in Outdoors," and "Best All-Rounder," highlighting the exceptional skills demonstrated by some trainees.



The constables expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to undergo such intensive training, noting that the ISW's approach felt like a family experience, allowing them to significantly improve their skills. They thanked Bagchi for facilitating this unique opportunity to become proficient PSOs and gunmen.



