51 black spots identified on Kurnool roads: Collector orders action

Kurnool: Kurnool collector P. Ranjit Basha has directed concerned officials to take immediate action to address 51 black spots identified across the district.

Officials from the national highway, R&B, and panchayat raj departments have been instructed to implement measures to prevent accidents in these areas.

Additionally, the collector has ordered the identification of safety measures for 52 other accident-prone spots in the district.

Given the upcoming development of the Orvakal industrial corridor, NHAI officials have been tasked with constructing underpasses or approach roads at Orvakal Airport.

To mitigate traffic congestion within Kurnool city, the collector has instructed relevant departments to formulate a comprehensive action plan.

In line with government directives, the revenue, police, and transport departments have been given 15 days to verify hit-and-run cases and facilitate insurance claims of `2 lakh for victims. District SP G. Bindu Madhav and transport deputy commissioner P. Sridhar were among the officials present at the review meeting.