50,000 houses should be built by end of October

Vijayawada: State housing and information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has instructed Option-3 contractors to strictly adhere to quality standards in the construction of houses across the state. He clarified that a thorough investigation is being conducted into the quality of the construction, and contractors must rectify any defects found. Payments for the structures will not be made until the defects are addressed.

On Friday, the minister held a review meeting with Option-3 contractors and senior officials of the Housing Corporation at the State Housing Corporation office in Vijayawada. District officials of the housing corporation participated via video conference. The Minister also reviewed the issues faced by contractors in the colonies under Option-3 and suggested immediate solutions.

The Minister emphasised that officials should take responsibility for ensuring the timely completion of houses under construction in Option-3 districts, warning against negligence in the construction process. Contractors are required to demonstrate progress, and those who have not made any after two years of the contract must start work immediately and meet their targets, failing which necessary actions will be taken.



The minister ordered the completion of 50,000 houses, currently in various stages of construction, by the end of October. He urged that constructions at roof level be expedited, and geo-tagging and other pending tasks completed on time. The district authorities were instructed to coordinate with contractors to meet these targets.



As the government approaches 100 days since its formation, Minister Parthasarathy announced that various programmes would be undertaken from September 20. He highlighted the Chief Minister’s special focus on the housing construction department and stressed the need to finish the houses on time. To mark the 100-day milestone, 10,000 house slabs should be completed and presented to the Chief Minister.