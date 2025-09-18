5,000 Mini Anganwadi Centres in AP Upgraded to Full-Fledged Centres: Gummadi

Vijayawada: Minister for Women and Child Welfare Gummadi Sandhyarani, on Thursday, outlined various measures being taken by the government to strengthen Anganwadi services in the state during the AP Legislative Assembly session. Responding to a question raised by MLA Konathala Ramakrishna in Question Hour, the minister said the state was moving in a clear direction to improve nutrition, health, and education for women and children.

Sandhyarani explained that at present there are 55,746 Anganwadi centres across 26 districts, staffed by 48,268 Anganwadi workers, 6,732 mini Anganwadi workers, and 47,569 helpers. She said the government pays monthly honorariums of Rs 11,500 to Anganwadi workers and Rs 7,000 each to mini Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Recalling earlier figures, the minister said that in 2004, during the Telugu Desam tenure, the honorarium was just Rs 2,700, which was later raised to Rs 4,200 by then Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. She added that in 2014, the subsequent government increased the pay to Rs 10,500 and by only Rs 1,000 over the following five years.

Sandhyarani informed the House that Anganwadi workers are entitled to 180 days of maternity leave, 20 days of annual leave, and an additional 15 days’ leave in May. To recognise exemplary service, awards are presented with cash prizes of Rs 50,000 for workers and Rs 40,000 for helpers, along with a certificate of appreciation. Workers and helpers also receive two sets of uniforms every year. The coalition government provides a gratuity of Rs 1 lakh for workers and Rs 40,000 for helpers. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh is offered in case of death while on duty.

The minister revealed that out of 6,732 mini Anganwadi centres, 5,000 have been upgraded to full-fledged centres. Further, safe drinking water has been provided to 11,400 centres, toilets to 10,000 centres, and electricity to 8,000 centres. Plans are also underway to convert Anganwadi centres into permanent buildings. Sandhyarani added that cases pending against Anganwadi workers and staff are being withdrawn by the government.