50 girls hospitalized after corporal punishment at AP Residential Junior College

Visakhapatnam: At least 50 girl students from the AP Residential Junior College in Rampachodavaram, part of the ASR district, fell ill after being subjected to corporal punishment by the principal in the name of discipline. The affected students, studying in the first and second year of Intermediate, were admitted to a local hospital, with some discharged by the evening.

The students reportedly experienced severe leg pain after being forced to perform excessive sit-ups, allegedly as a disciplinary measure by Principal Prasuna. She reportedly instructed students to sit and stand while holding their ears, a punishment meant for those deemed irregular in their studies. Around 100 students per day were subjected to this punishment over a span of three days, with each student ordered to perform the exercise a thousand times.

Many students were unable to walk and had to be carried by school staff to the hospital. Concerned parents, upon hearing of the incident, rushed to the school and helped transport their exhausted children to the area hospital for treatment, where they were provided pain relief.

Local MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi expressed her outrage upon learning of the situation, visiting the hospital to console the students. She has instructed Katta Simhachalam, Project Officer of ITDA, Rampachodavaram, to conduct a thorough inquiry. Additionally, District Medical and Health Officer Jamal Basha dispatched medical officers to the hospital to assess the students' health.

This incident raises concerns over corporal punishment, which is strictly prohibited under Section 17 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.