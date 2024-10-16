Andhra Pradesh: 50 gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted

Vijayawada: Due to heavy rains in Krishna river's catchment areas caused by a depression system, officials at Prakasam Barrage on Tuesday lifted 50 of its gates by 1 foot, releasing 45,000 cusecs (one cubic foot per second) of excess water into the sea via Vijayawada
The Prakasam Barrage has been receiving steady inflows for the past fortnight. The traditional float festival, Theppotsavam, organised during Dasara, at Krishna river, has been called off this year.
100 tonnes of PDS rice illegally held in rice mill seized in NTR district
Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar conducted inspections at Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Private Rice Mill in Paritala village, Kanchikacherla mandal, NTR district on Tuesday, following reports of illegal hoarding of PDS rice. Over 100 tonnes of rice and a lorry was seized following the inspection.
During his inspection, the civil supplies minister discovered that the rice miller purchased the PDS rice from the poor, and recycling the rice by mixing it with higher-grade rice and smuggling the mixed rice to neighboring states.
Sand can be booked offline
Kakinada: East Godavari district collector P. Prasanthi said buyers can book sand free of cost through an offline walk-in method from October 16. Joint collector S. Chinna Ramudu and district mines and geology officer D. Phani Bhushan Reddy would monitor the supply of sand through the offline, walk-in programme.
Prasanthi said the consumers can book round-the-clock and the consumers should pay transport and labour charges and they should submit their Aadhaar, mobile number, location, the variety of sand and other particulars.
She instructed the officials to follow guidelines of the National Green Tribunal during the excavation.
Vangalapudi Anitha reviews preparedness ahead of storm
Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday oversaw disaster preparedness efforts at the Disaster Management Organisation's office in Tadepalle, as a low pressure zone brews in south-central Bay of Bengal.
Anitha said the government is ensuring district collectors receive timely instructions regarding the impending storm. She emphasised that residents in the state's south coast and Rayalaseema are being alerted through phone calls and messages. Command control rooms have been established in Chittoor, Kurnool, Nellore, Nandyala, Tirupati and Prakasam.
Anitha is working closely with special principal secretary R.P. Sisodia to evaluate the cyclone's impact using digital tools.
She urged fishermen, farmers, and shepherds to remain indoors till the storm passes, highlighting the importance of safety during severe weather conditions.
In a related development, the Andhra Pradesh government has appointed in-charge ministers for various districts to enhance administrative oversight during this critical period. Anitha has been designated as the in-charge minister for Vizianagaram district.