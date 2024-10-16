Andhra Pradesh: 50 gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted

Vijayawada: Due to heavy rains in Krishna river's catchment areas caused by a depression system, officials at Prakasam Barrage on Tuesday lifted 50 of its gates by 1 foot, releasing 45,000 cusecs (one cubic foot per second) of excess water into the sea via Vijayawada



The Prakasam Barrage has been receiving steady inflows for the past fortnight. The traditional float festival, Theppotsavam, organised during Dasara, at Krishna river, has been called off this year.

100 tonnes of PDS rice illegally held in rice mill seized in NTR district

Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar conducted inspections at Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Private Rice Mill in Paritala village, Kanchikacherla mandal, NTR district on Tuesday, following reports of illegal hoarding of PDS rice. Over 100 tonnes of rice and a lorry was seized following the inspection.