5 workers injured in factory explosion

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
3 March 2025 11:49 AM IST

The incident occurred at Jai Balaji Exports.

Representational image

Amaravati: Five workers were injured in an explosion at Balaji Exports in Kakinada on Monday.

The incident occurred at Jai Balaji Exports, located on Warpu Road, while a parcel was being unloaded.
The force of the explosion produced a loud blast, causing workers to flee the scene. The injured were immediately taken to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.
The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

