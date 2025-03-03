5 workers injured in factory explosion
The incident occurred at Jai Balaji Exports.
Amaravati: Five workers were injured in an explosion at Balaji Exports in Kakinada on Monday.
The incident occurred at Jai Balaji Exports, located on Warpu Road, while a parcel was being unloaded.
The force of the explosion produced a loud blast, causing workers to flee the scene. The injured were immediately taken to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.
The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.
