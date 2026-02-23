5 Vijayawada Rly Division Staffers Feted With Safety Awards

Vijayawada:Five employees of the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) have been honoured with the General Manager’s ‘Employee of the Month’ Safety Awards for January 2026 for their exceptional vigilance in ensuring train safety.

The awards were presented by Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, general manager, SCR, at a safety review meeting held at Rail Nilayam. A total of 15 employees from across the railway zone were recognised for preventing unsafe conditions during train operations. Mohit Sonakiya, divisional railway manager of Vijayawada Division, participated virtually along with other senior officials.

Among the awardees, A. Siva Kumar, station master at Kadiyam, identified a hanging component in a goods train wagon and ensured its safe detachment. Sandeep Rawat, station master at Duggirala, detected an abnormal wheel sound that was later traced to a defect. Potelu Pydinaidu, goods train manager at Rajahmundry, noticed a hot axle and acted promptly.

M. Syama Sundar, senior passenger train manager at Vijayawada, detected smoke and hot axle symptoms in a passing goods train, leading to the extinguishing of a fire and detachment of the affected wagon. N. Rajendra Prasad, Pointsman at Bitragunta, similarly spotted a hot axle and fire, enabling timely intervention.

Railway officials said the alertness of the staff prevented potential mishaps and ensured passenger and freight safety. Sonakiya noted that such recognition motivates employees to uphold the highest safety standards.