5 New AP Medical Colleges to be Ready by August for 3rd Year Classes

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government is developing infrastructure and arranging faculty at five government medical colleges, so that they are ready for the third year undergraduate medical students, with classes commencing in coming August or September.

National Medical Commission (NMC) had served a notice to the AP government saying its five new medical colleges located at Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal do not have the required infrastructure and adequate faculty members to admit undergraduate medical students into the third year during the academic year 2025–26.

In this regard, the Directorate of Medical Education has started taking the necessary measures to overcome the shortages in infrastructure and staff, so that third year medical classes can start in a timely manner. Some of the buildings in which these medical colleges are functioning are incomplete. The government intends to complete the remaining works, so that they are ready with the requisite infrastructure to start classes for third year students.

With regard to the shortage of staff, the government has extra faculty members at some of the medical colleges. These staff will be shifted to the five medical colleges that do not have adequate staff, so that they can start taking classes for the third year students.

Making a mention of these arrangements, AP government has submitted an affidavit to the National Medical Commission saying all arrangements will be in place by August or September, so that the third year classes can be started without any hitch at the Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal medical colleges.

Medical Education director Dr. D.S.V.L. Narasimham said, “We are going to address the issues raised by the National Medical Commission to ensure that the third year classes commence by August.”

There is a proposal to develop 17 new government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Of these, five medical colleges, as well as the one in Paderu, have been taking classes for the first two academic years. The government intends to stabilise infrastructure, amenities and faculty members at these colleges before taking up development of the remaining 11 medical colleges.

Incidentally, Medical and Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav had earlier mentioned that they intend to develop government medical colleges under public-private-partnership mode by holding the management rights with the government. He ruled out any hike in fees at these colleges, though they might be in the PPP mode.