5 Lakh PMAY Homes in AP to go Green Under MoU Signed at India Energy Week 2026

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to climate-smart governance and inclusive development, the Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out one of India’s largest energy-efficiency initiatives in public housing by integrating high-efficiency appliances into Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) homes for lakhs of beneficiaries.

The programme was formalised on Thursday through a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) a joint venture of central public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power and the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (AP SEEDCO). The MoU was signed at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 International Conference in Goa in the presence of senior Government of India officials and global energy experts.

In the first phase, Andhra Pradesh will equip five lakh PMAY households with energy-efficient appliances, making it the largest public housing intervention of its kind in the country. Each beneficiary family will receive four LED bulbs, two LED batten lights and two BLDC (brushless direct current) ceiling fans, ensuring homes that are not only affordable but also energy-efficient from the outset. Participation in the programme will be voluntary.

Energy experts at IEW 2026 described the initiative as a major milestone in India’s sustainable housing journey. With BLDC fans offering 70 to 80 per cent energy savings and LED lighting significantly reducing power consumption, each household is expected to save ₹3,341.04 annually. These savings are expected to result in lower electricity bills, improved indoor comfort, enhanced household energy security and a long-term reduction in statewide power demand.

Beyond individual households, the initiative is expected to deliver strategic benefits to Andhra Pradesh’s power sector by reducing peak electricity demand, easing stress on distribution networks, improving grid stability during high summer months and enabling more efficient long-term energy planning. The programme aligns with the state’s vision of building a climate-resilient and future-ready power ecosystem.

Housing department special chief secretary Ajay Jain said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a national frontrunner in embedding sustainability into mass housing infrastructure. “This is not merely a housing initiative, but a blueprint for responsible governance, economic relief for families and environmental leadership,” he said.

Ajay Jain added that a pilot rollout covering 18,000 beneficiaries, launched on November 12 at Rayachoti, delivered verified energy savings, high beneficiary satisfaction and smooth logistics, confirming the scalability and feasibility of the model for statewide expansion.

Officials said the programme sets a new national benchmark, demonstrating that sustainable housing is no longer an aspiration but an achievable reality at scale.