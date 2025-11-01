Nine Killed, 15 Injured In Kasibugga Temple Stampede

Visakhapatnam: A stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday claimed nine lives and left 15 others injured during the Karthika Ekadashi celebrations.

The stampede started after a railing collapsed at the temple entrance, leading to devotees falling approximately six feet from the staircase. Seven people died at the scene, while two others succumbed to injuries while being treated at the hospital.

Among the deceased, eight are women and one is Lotla Nikhil, 13 years’ old boy. The deceased women have been identified as Eduri Chinnammi (50), Rapaka Vijaya (48), Muripinti Neelamma (60), Duvvu Rajeshwari (60), Chinni Yashodamma (56), Baki Kalavathi (50), Duvvu Kumari (25), and Bora Brindavati (62).

Of the 15 injured, three are in a serious condition, while 10 are reportedly stable. Another two seriously injured devotees have been transferred to James Hospital in Srikakulam for advanced treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the temple, where the stampede occurred, is private and not under the jurisdiction of Endowments department. He said temple administrators did not inform the government about security arrangements.

Talking to this correspondent, Srikakulam SP K.V. Maheshwar Reddy said, "The temple owner did not apply for permission or security arrangements. The railing of the staircase at the entrance of the temple collapsed, leading to devotees falling from approximately six feet height. We have registered a case of culpable homicide."

According to an initial report of the MRP, approximately 15,000 devotees had gathered at the temple. Temple administrator Harimukund Panda admitted he did not anticipate the massive turnout. Normally, around 2,000 devotees visited the temple during the past. "I didn't inform the police as I didn't expect such a turnout," Panda maintained.

One woman who witnessed the incident, however, said, “When the temple opened the gates suddenly, people rushed forward. The railing collapsed in the melee.”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. "It is extremely painful that devotees have lost their lives in the stampede.” Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha has ordered a comprehensive investigation, directing DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to probe the incident.

Srikakulam collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has formed a three-member inquiry committee comprising Tekkali RDO M. Krishnamurthy, Srikakulam ASP K.V. Ramana, and Endowments assistant commissioner Prasad Patnaik. The committee is to submit a report immediately.