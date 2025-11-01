Nine Killed, 15 Injured In Kasibugga Temple Stampede
A large number of devotees turned up for the temple on account of ‘Ekadashi’ during Karthikamasam
Visakhapatnam: A stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday claimed nine lives and left 15 others injured during the Karthika Ekadashi celebrations.
The stampede started after a railing collapsed at the temple entrance, leading to devotees falling approximately six feet from the staircase. Seven people died at the scene, while two others succumbed to injuries while being treated at the hospital.
Among the deceased, eight are women and one is Lotla Nikhil, 13 years’ old boy. The deceased women have been identified as Eduri Chinnammi (50), Rapaka Vijaya (48), Muripinti Neelamma (60), Duvvu Rajeshwari (60), Chinni Yashodamma (56), Baki Kalavathi (50), Duvvu Kumari (25), and Bora Brindavati (62).
Of the 15 injured, three are in a serious condition, while 10 are reportedly stable. Another two seriously injured devotees have been transferred to James Hospital in Srikakulam for advanced treatment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.
Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the temple, where the stampede occurred, is private and not under the jurisdiction of Endowments department. He said temple administrators did not inform the government about security arrangements.
Talking to this correspondent, Srikakulam SP K.V. Maheshwar Reddy said, "The temple owner did not apply for permission or security arrangements. The railing of the staircase at the entrance of the temple collapsed, leading to devotees falling from approximately six feet height. We have registered a case of culpable homicide."
According to an initial report of the MRP, approximately 15,000 devotees had gathered at the temple. Temple administrator Harimukund Panda admitted he did not anticipate the massive turnout. Normally, around 2,000 devotees visited the temple during the past. "I didn't inform the police as I didn't expect such a turnout," Panda maintained.
One woman who witnessed the incident, however, said, “When the temple opened the gates suddenly, people rushed forward. The railing collapsed in the melee.”
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. "It is extremely painful that devotees have lost their lives in the stampede.” Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha has ordered a comprehensive investigation, directing DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to probe the incident.
Srikakulam collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has formed a three-member inquiry committee comprising Tekkali RDO M. Krishnamurthy, Srikakulam ASP K.V. Ramana, and Endowments assistant commissioner Prasad Patnaik. The committee is to submit a report immediately.
Live Updates
- 1 Nov 2025 4:51 PM IST
Vangalapudi Orders Probe Into Srikakulam Stampede
Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the Srikakulam temple tragedy, which claimed the lives of 10 devotees, including nine women and a 12-year-old boy. Orders have been issued to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to investigate into the tragedy.
Terming the incident an unfortunate incident, she said that the temple was opened for devotees four months ago. While climbing to the first floor, the railing broke due to which devotees lost balance and fell to the ground.
She said that strict measures would be taken up to avoid recurrence of such incidents.
The stampede occurred as 1,500 people crowded the temple at once.
- 1 Nov 2025 3:16 PM IST
Shocked By Loss Of Lives In Temple Stampede In Andhra Pradesh: Murmu
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.At least 10 people were killed and many others injured in the stampede that occurred around 11:30 AM. Most of the victims were women, according to officials.
"Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X.
- 1 Nov 2025 3:06 PM IST
Nara Lokesh to Travel to Kasibugga To Review The Situation
Nara Lokesh expressed shock over the tragedy that occurred at the Kasibugga temple on Saturday. He condoled the bereaved families. He is expected to travel to Kasibugga to review the situation at the shrine.
Union Minister Rammohan Naidu had already left for the temple. He was in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh when he was informed about the tragedy and immediately, he cancelled his visit and started off to Srikakulam.
- 1 Nov 2025 2:54 PM IST
Temple Administrator Questioned After Unexpected Rush at Kasibugga Shrine
Temple administrator Harimukund Panda said he did not anticipate the large crowd that gathered at the Kasibugga temple, where around two thousand devotees typically visit. “I planned to distribute prasad and send the devotees away. I didn’t inform the police as I didn’t expect such a turnout,” Panda said. The Collector and SP visited the temple to question him before heading to the hospital where the injured are being treated. Police have since taken control of the temple premises, with Panda remaining inside.
- 1 Nov 2025 2:26 PM IST
Railing Collapse at Private Temple Causes Panic, Not Stampede: Police
Police clarified that the incident at a private temple was not a stampede but an accident caused by a sudden railing collapse at the entrance. The damaged railing led several devotees to fall about six feet from the staircase. Authorities confirmed that the temple owner had not sought prior permission or security arrangements for the gathering.
- 1 Nov 2025 2:07 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences, Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims of Srikakulam Temple Stampede
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, to be provided through the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
- 1 Nov 2025 1:57 PM IST
Palasa MLA Details Casualty and Safety Situation After Kasibugga Temple Stampede
Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha has provided details following the tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam. According to her, the temple is privately run and was opened just four months ago. “The temple owner is 94 years old and was unaware that such a large crowd would arrive today. Many visitors were first-timers, and the temple had gained attention mostly through word of mouth,” she said.
She confirmed that the temple has been immediately closed and all devotees evacuated. Fifteen children sustained injuries and are in stable condition, while five women remain in serious condition.
The MLA also stated that TDP leader Nara Lokesh is en route to the site to oversee relief efforts. Authorities continue to coordinate medical care for the injured and provide support to affected families.
- 1 Nov 2025 1:46 PM IST
Ministers Express Grief Over Srikakulam Temple Stampede
Srikakulam: Ministers TG Bharat and Kollu Ravindra have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga. TG Bharat called the loss of devotees “deeply distressing” and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Kollu Ravindra described the incident as “heartbreaking,” particularly as it occurred during Ekadashi when devotees had come for darshan, and also conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families.
Meanwhile, Achenna and Kondapalli Srinivas were present at the site, closely monitoring the ongoing relief and rescue operations.
- 1 Nov 2025 1:44 PM IST
Union Minister Rammohan Naidu Rushes to Srikakulam After Temple Stampede
Srikakulam: Union Minister Rammohan Naidu immediately departed for Palasa in Srikakulam following the tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. While on a visit to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, he canceled his remaining engagements to reach the site. The minister has instructed district officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.
- 1 Nov 2025 1:36 PM IST
Pawan Kalyan Condoles Deaths in Srikakulam Temple Stampede, Urges Safety Measures
Srikakulam: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Palasa-Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, during Ekadashi, which claimed the lives of nine devotees, including a child. He assured that the government would take all necessary measures to provide the injured with proper medical care and hoped for their speedy recovery. Extending condolences to the families of the deceased, he said the state government would support them in every way. Pawan Kalyan also urged authorities to ensure proper crowd management at temples across the state on spiritually significant days to prevent such unfortunate incidents.