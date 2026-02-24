5-day Energy Conservation Seminar Begins At JNTUA

Anantapur: A five-day seminar on Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency began on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA).

The programme, inaugurated at the Seminar Hall of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, is jointly organised by the Directorate of Faculty Development and Women Empowerment and the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission under the State Energy Department.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. H. Sudarshana Rao inaugurated the seminar and underscored the growing importance of energy conservation and efficiency. He recalled that JNTUA received the Gold Award in the Building Category for 2025 and expressed confidence that the university would earn more recognitions. He assured institutional support for energy initiatives and urged authorities of NEDCAP to enhance placement opportunities for students in the renewable energy sector.

Programme coordinator Dr M. Rama Sekhar Reddy said the event aims to promote awareness of energy-saving practices among students, faculty and young engineers.

NEDCAP Project Director M. Siva Shankar Naidu outlined government support mechanisms and emerging opportunities in renewable energy. Sudhakar Reddy of APSECM highlighted policies aligned with the Energy Department’s “Swarna Andhra Vision–2047.”

Programme Director Prof. P. Sujatha detailed the technical sessions, while College Principal Prof. P. Chennareddy spoke on campus energy audits and conservation measures.