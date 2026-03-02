₹5-Crore Red Sanders Seized In Karnataka, 8 Held

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 195 red sanders logs weighing about eight tonnes and arrested eight smugglers during an inter-state operation in Hassan district of Karnataka on Sunday. Three vehicles used to transport the contraband were also confiscated. The total value of the seized material and vehicles is estimated at ₹5 crore.

Addressing the media in Tirupati, District SP and RSASTF head L. Subba Rayudu said the operation was based on intelligence inputs regarding accused linked to organised smuggling from the Seshachalam Hills.

The team, coordinating with Karnataka police, raided locations in Arsikere taluk and uncovered a concealed storage shed stocked with processed logs and cutting tools. While several suspects fled, eight were apprehended. Special teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused.