5 Coastal District Collectors on Their Toes

Kakinada:Collectors of Kakinada, Eluru, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, and East and West Godavari have alerted their officials to be ready for dealing with the upcoming cyclone.

Kakinada Collector S. Shan Mohan said due to the possibility of heavy rains in the district for four days, Yeleru Reservoir may release 3,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs of water downstream. Officials should take all steps to ensure that there is no loss of life or property.

East Godavari collector Keerthi Chekuri appealed to devotees taking holy dips in rivers and canals during this auspicious Karthika Masa to be wary. She asked revenue and police officials not to allow devotees into deeper waters.

Eluru collector K. Vetri Selvi instructed officials not to allow the fishermen into the sea.