48 Red Sanders Logs Seized, Four Held In Annamayya

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) arrested four smugglers and seized 48 red sanders logs along with a motorcycle in the forest area near Thamballapalle in Annamayya district.

Acting on the directions of RSASTF SP P. Srinivas and under the supervision of DSP G. Balireddy, a team led by RSI Muralidhar Reddy, from the unit of RI R. Chiranjeevi, conducted a special operation based on instructions from Task Force Head L. Subbarayudu. The operation was carried out with the support of local forest officials Jayaprasad Rao, Mohan Reddy, and Shabeen Taj.

On Saturday, the team reached the forest area near Burakayalakota and began inspections of suspected dumping points within the Vepurikota Forest Beat. Early Sunday morning, a motorcycle was spotted near Vankagattu, close to Annagaripalle. Upon approaching the vehicle, several individuals attempted to flee. The team chased and apprehended four suspects.

A search of the surrounding area led to the recovery of 48 red sanders logs. All the seized items, including the logs and the motorcycle, were shifted to the Tirupati Task Force Police Station. Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar has registered a case and initiated further investigation. The arrested individuals have been identified as residents of Annamayya district.