47 Diarrhoea Patients Undergoing Treatment At VGH

Vijayawada:As many as 47 persons suffering from diarrhoea are currently undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada Government Hospital (VGH) here on Thursday.

Hospital superintendent Dr. A. Venkateswara Rao said a total of 52 persons who complained of diarrhoea had been admitted to the hospital. Five of them have been discharged after treatment. Of the 47 persons remaining in the hospital, seven are children. They are all recovering, the superintendent stated.



On the day, Municipal Administration minister P. Narayana, along with municipal commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra and local MLA Bonda Umamaheswararao Rao, visited the New Raja Rajeswaripeta of 57th Division and inquired about reasons for the outbreak of diarrhoea.



Later, Narayana told media that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had called him to inquire about the outbreak of diarrhoea. The CM directed to ensure proper treatment of the patients.



The minister said water samples have been collected for examination. He pointed out that they are checking pipelines to determine whether drainage water is contaminating potable water. He offered to supply mineral water bottles to the affected residents.

Municipal commissioner Dhyanachandra has advised people to boil water thoroughly and drink it after it cools down. He asked citizens to avoid drinking water being supplied by the corporation but use it for other purposes.

On the other hand, district collector G. Lakshmisha appointed special officers to 11 ward secretariats to oversee the supply of potable water, maintenance of sanitation, medical treatment, and care for pregnant women, the elderly, and children.



As of Thursday, a total of 122 diarrhoea cases had been registered, of which 61 patients are undergoing treatment and 61 have been discharged.