450-Year-Old Prabhala Utsavam Now a State Festival in AP

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh has announced that the centuries-old Jaggannathota Prabhala Tirtha Utsavam, celebrated in Mosalapalli village of Ambajipeta mandal in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, will be officially celebrated as a State Festival from the coming Sankranti.

Durgesh said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had approved the proposal after Konaseema residents appealed during the minister’s tour of Razole on Tuesday. He described the Prabhala Utsavam as one of the grandest festivals of the Telugu people, marked by vibrant celebrations and lakhs of devotees each year.

He said that, considering the request from locals, he—along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Creativity and Cultural Commission chairperson Tejaswi Podapati—explained the cultural significance of the 450-year-old festival to the Chief Minister, who agreed to accord it State Festival status.

Durgesh added that the Jaggannathota Prabhala Utsavam, along with the traditional Ekadasa Rudras, would be celebrated on Sankranti day in an even more elaborate manner and showcased to the world.