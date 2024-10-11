450 NCC Cadets Trek Through Araku Valley in AP

Hyderabad: Around 450 NCC cadets from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa, and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry directorates, recently set off on an eight-day trekking expedition in Araku Valley. Led by Associate NCC Officers and supported by 25 Army personnel, the trek provided an opportunity for the cadets to test their endurance while connecting with nature.

The expedition, organised under the command of Colonel Gopendra, Commanding Officer of 2 (Andhra) Girls Battalion NCC, was conducted on behalf of NCC Group Headquarters, Visakhapatnam, and NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) under the aegis of Headquarters, DG NCC, New Delhi. On October 8, the cadets embarked on a challenging trek to Ranajilleda waterfall. The cadets then explored the Borra caves.

Air Commodore V.M. Reddy, Deputy Director General of NCC (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Directorate), joined the cadets on the trek and interacted with them. The trek aims to provide cadets with a holistic experience while expanding the NCC's presence in Alluri Sita Rama Raju district.

The civil administration, represented by district collector S. Dinesh Kumar, Paderu ITDA project officer V. Abhishek, and district medical officer Dr C. Jamal Basha, played a vital role in making the camp a success.