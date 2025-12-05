44th Kanaka Durga Kalasha Jyoti Yatra Dazzles Vijayawada People

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees participated in the sacred 44th Kalasha Jyoti procession of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Wednesday evening, an annual event taken out as part of the revered Bhavani Deeksha.

According to temple scholars, Bhavani Deeksha is observed with discipline in honour of Goddess Bhavani, referred to in Lalita Sahasranama as also Bhavanagamya, Bhavaranya Kutharika, Bhadrapriya, Bhadramurti and Bhakta Saubhagya Dayini, the divine consort of Lord Shiva.

As part of it, the Kalasha Jyoti procession had been initiated in 1981 as per guidance of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, which has continued uninterruptedly since then.

As per Indrakeeladri temple tradition, the procession commenced at 6 p.m. from Ramakoti grounds in Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada, with the celestial deities ceremoniously placed on a specially decorated chariot after special rituals had been performed by temple priests.

Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Durga Temple Trust Board chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), executive officer V.K. Seena Naik, trust board members Badeti Dharma Rao, P. Raghava Raju, Gudapati Sarojini Devi and Avaru Srinivasa Rao, special invitee Velagapudi Shankar Babu, along with priests and temple staff, took part in the ceremonial procession, which included traditional folk dances such as kolatam.

Devotees from various parts of the state carried the Kalasha Jyotis in the procession while chanting “Jai Jai Durga” in deep reverence.

On reaching the temple premises, devotees placed their sacred Jyotis in the designated area, before proceeding for the darshan, continuing the Kanaka Durga Temple traditions.