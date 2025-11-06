44.70% Of Road-Accident Deaths In AP Are Of Two-Wheeler Riders

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two-wheeler riders are nearly half of all those who die in road accidents within Andhra Pradesh. At 44.70 per cent of those killed while using roads, they are the most vulnerable road users, the "India Status Report on Road Safety—2024" reveals.

AP recorded 15.6 road deaths per 100,000 population in 2022, a slight increase from 15.5 the previous year, with male fatalities being 26.8 per 100,000, nearly six times of 4.5 females who died in road accidents.

Young and middle-aged adults are the highest among those who died on roads. The 25–35 age group accounted for a quarter of all road deaths in 2022, followed by those aged between 35 years and 45 years (23.7 per cent), while 18–25 years comprised 18.2 per cent.

The report reveals a troubling pattern emerging on national highways, which accounted for 45.7 per cent of all road deaths in 2022, up sharply from 38.8 per cent in 2018. This surge is particularly concerning, given that national highways constitute just 13 per cent of AP’s 8,683-kilometre road network, while state highways and district roads comprise the remaining 87 per cent of roads and report far fewer deaths.

Interestingly, the "India Status Report on Road Safety—2024 says 53 million residents of Andhra Pradesh translate to a density of 325 persons per square kilometre. Road traffic injuries are the 13th leading cause of all deaths and 18th when it comes to disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

Non-fatal injuries add to this burden. These going through DALYs had been 40.2 people per 100,000 population in 2022. They are going through a diminishing quality of life, apart from being dependent on healthcare systems.

Vehicle ownership patterns reveal heavy reliance on two-wheelers, with 184.6 of 1,000 persons owning a two wheeler in 2020. Among working commutes, walking dominates at 30.6 per cent, followed by public transport (buses and trains) at 20.3 per cent, while only 2.8 per cent travel by car.

Andhra Pradesh has 1,587 intersections on national highways, 272 on state highways and 632 on major district roads requiring traffic calming measures. Yet not a single intersection across any category is equipped with the complete set of safety features—rumble strips, speed breakers, and proper signage.

Crash barrier conditions are equally alarming. Only 6 per cent meet Indian Road Congress standards, meaning 94 per cent of barriers state-wide fail to provide adequate protection when vehicles run off the road.