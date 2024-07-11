4,400 students selected for RGUKT in AP

Kakinada: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Chancellor K.C. Reddy said that 4,400 seats for four campuses in Andhra Pradesh, including Nuzvid, RK Valley (Idupulapaya), Ongole, and Srikulam, were allocated to the students, out of which 85 per cent of seats will be for AP students and 15 per cent seats for open merit quota to AP and Telangana students.

Reddy released the final list of qualified students at the Nuzvid campus on Thursday. He said that 53,863 students applied for the seats, and 92.99 per cent of government school students and 7.01 per cent of private school students were given seats, out of which 67.51 per cent of girls and 32.85 per cent of boys were among them.

He said that 1,000 general seats and 100 seats under the EWS quota were allotted to each college, and a total of 4,400 students on four campuses will be admitted. He said the selected candidate list has been uploaded on the RGUKT website (www.rgukt.in), and information has been passed to the students through messages on their mobile phones. He said that the students should go through the information properly and report it along with their necessary certificates to the college. The counseling will be held for the students at Nuzvid (July 22 and 23), Idupulapaya (July 22, 23), Ongole (July 24 and 25), and Srikakulam (July 26 and 27). Admissions Professor Amarendra Kumar and others were present.

Madeti Swapna of Zilla Parishad High School at Katrenikona and Galidevara Hasini of P. Lakshmivada, ZPHS, were selected for RGUKT.