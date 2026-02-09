44 Bikes, Two Autos Seized in Prakasam; 1,839 Vehicles Checked in Nellore Police Drive

Nellore: In intensified efforts to curb crime, prevent road accidents and check anti-social activities, police in Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts conducted large-scale enforcement and inspection drives late on Saturday night and on Sunday, leading to vehicle seizures, multiple cases and fines.

In Prakasam district, police seized 44 motorcycles and two auto-rickshaws and booked cases against vehicle owners during a cordon-and-search operation at Pamula Colony in East Gangavaram village, under Tallur police station limits.

The operation was led by Darsi DSP B. Lakshminarayana, with the participation of the Darsi Circle Inspector, Sub-Inspectors and around 35 police personnel.

Police carried out house-to-house searches, verified suspects using fingerprint identification devices, and focused on detecting ganja and other narcotic substances. They warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the sale or consumption of drugs.

Meanwhile, in SPSR Nellore district, police conducted surprise inspections of vehicles and lodges across the district on February 7, between 9 pm and 11 pm.

During the drive, police inspected 82 lodges and checked 1,839 vehicles at junctions, highways and entry–exit points. They booked 19 drunk-driving cases, 21 open drinking cases and 116 Motor Vehicles Act violations, imposing fines totalling Rs. 93,160.

Police cautioned that stringent action would be taken against any anti-social activities. Lodge rooms were thoroughly checked, occupants questioned and details verified. Suspicious persons were screened and fingerprints collected, while lodge managements were advised on preventive measures. The public was urged to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or Dial 112.