4.32 L Cusecs of Krishna Water Gets Released Into Sea From Prakasam Barrage

Vijayawada:Water resources authorities are releasing nearly 4.32 lakh cusecs of Krishna river water from Prakasam Barrage into sea at 8 pm on Friday and the first flood warning is still in force.

The authorities say that with inflows from upstream projects like Pulichintala with 57,000 cusecs and Nagarjunasagar with 93,000 cusecs are falling gradually, the water level at Prakasam Barrage is receding giving relief to the people living mainly in the low-lying areas along the river course.



The authorities are expecting the water discharge to come down to around two lakh cusecs from the barrage by Saturday morning.



However, with the first flood warning in force at the barrage, the high alert continues both upstream and downstream of the barrage. The second flood warning at the barrage was withdrawn at 12.30 am on Friday.

