43 Vehicles Seized in Nandyal

Kurnool: The Nandyal police conducted extensive cordon-and-search operations across several areas on Sunday, seizing 43 vehicles without proper documentation. The simultaneous operations were carried out in multiple villages, including Koccheruvu under Dhone Rural Police Station, Mahadevapuram under Allagadda Rural Circle Sirivella Police Station, Jillella under Nandyal Taluka Rural, Iskala village under Pavanapadu Police Station, Nandikotkur Rural, and Pedda Kopperla village under Revanur Police Station.

Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal activities and explained that such cordon-and-search operations would continue regularly.