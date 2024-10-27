 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

43 Vehicles Seized in Nandyal

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
27 Oct 2024 6:14 PM GMT
(Image: Twitter)

Kurnool: The Nandyal police conducted extensive cordon-and-search operations across several areas on Sunday, seizing 43 vehicles without proper documentation. The simultaneous operations were carried out in multiple villages, including Koccheruvu under Dhone Rural Police Station, Mahadevapuram under Allagadda Rural Circle Sirivella Police Station, Jillella under Nandyal Taluka Rural, Iskala village under Pavanapadu Police Station, Nandikotkur Rural, and Pedda Kopperla village under Revanur Police Station.

Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal activities and explained that such cordon-and-search operations would continue regularly.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
