42,817 Bangaru Kutumbalu Identified In Manyam

Visakhapatnam: The Parvatipuram Manyam district administration has identified 42,817 Bangaru Kutumbalu (golden families) to participate in an innovative poverty alleviation programme. Each family will be paired with a Margadarsi (guide) to assist them in escaping poverty.

The families were selected by the state government through an online process using available household data. District officials have started conducting constituency-level workshops to ensure the program's success, aiming to provide comprehensive guidance to lift families out of poverty.

District collector A. Shyam Prasad conducted a workshop with concerned officials on Saturday, emphasising the need for dedicated teamwork to achieve the programme's ambitious goals.

"The state government has taken up this programme with utmost priority to eradicate poverty in families," the collector said. "The official team must work with team spirit to coordinate between Bangaru Families and Margadarsi guides to bridge the gap between them."

The Collector praised the district team's previous success with the Yogandhra program, which enrolled approximately 500,000 people, calling it a "grand success." He urged officials to bring the same energy to this new initiative to establish the district as a model for other regions.

The programme will rely on Grama Sachivalayam staff to conduct door-to-door surveys to assess each family's specific needs and coordinate with assigned Margadarsi guides.

Every household will be paired with a specific guide to provide tailored assistance.

The primary measures for implementation include appointing dedicated staff as conveners to oversee the initiative, naming the Joint Collector as the program's Nodal Officer, and assigning responsibilities to the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

Joint collector S.S. Shobika encouraged officials to volunteer as Margadarsi guides through the P4 website, highlighting the demand for dedicated individuals to ensure the programme's success.