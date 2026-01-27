40th Anniversary of Lord Ayyappa Idol Consecration to be Observed at Vedayapalem Temple

Nellore: The Sri Swami Ayyappa Devasthanam at Vedayapalem will observe the 40th anniversary of the consecration of the Lord Ayyappa idol on January 28, coinciding with Rohini Nakshatra.

The idol was originally consecrated on February 8, 1987, also on Rohini Nakshatra, with the Maha Kumbhabhishekam performed in accordance with traditional Vedic rituals. To mark the milestone year, special religious ceremonies will be conducted as part of the annual celebrations.

As in previous years, priests (thantris) from Kerala will lead special pujas and abhishekams on the occasion. Prasadam will be distributed to devotees, followed by annaprasadam throughout the day.

The Sri Swami Ayyappa Seva Samajam has appealed to devotees to participate in the celebrations in large numbers and seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa.