4,000 Kg of Single-use Plastic Seized in Vijayawada Citywide Drive

Vijayawada: In a major crackdown on banned plastic products, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) seized nearly 4,000 kilograms of single-use plastic from various parts of the city on Friday. The civic body imposed penalties amounting to ₹3 lakh during the drive.

Acting on the directive of municipal commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra, VMC organised inspections across all divisions of the corporation as part of its ongoing campaign to enforce ban on single-use plastics within the city limits.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. K. Arjun Rao said sanitary supervisors, inspectors, and secretaries organised surprise checks at multiple commercial establishments during the morning hours. The teams confiscated plastic items found to be in violation of the prescribed norms, particularly carry bags below the permitted thickness.

The highest violations had been in the 37th Division of Vijayawada City, where traders continued using carry bags with a thickness of less than 120 microns, in contravention of the ban.

Officials reiterated that plastic carry bags below 120 microns are prohibited, as they do not decompose easily and pose a serious threat to the environment.

Citizens and traders have been advised to switch to eco-friendly alternatives, such as cloth bags, jute bags and paper covers. “We are not only enforcing the ban but also educating stakeholders about sustainable practices. Protecting the environment is a collective responsibility,” Dr. Arjun Rao added.