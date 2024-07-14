Vizianagaram: In a horrific incident, a six-month-old girl was sexually assaulted in Ramabhadrapuram of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh. The tragedy took place on Saturday.

The accused, who is also said to be a distant relative of the the child's mother, came to their house while the mother along with 10-year-old daughter went to buy groceries at a nearby departmental store.

Sometime later, the mother heard her baby crying loudly. She asked her daughter to check on the baby girl. The daughter raised an alarm after she found the baby bleeding in the accused's hands. When the mother and the villagers tried to get hold of the accused, he fled the spot placing the baby in the cradle.

The police launched a manhunt and nabbed him on Sunday morning. In a press conference, Bobbili DSP Srinivasa Rao said, “The accused, identified as Erukanna Dora, has been arrested and booked under sections 65(2) (Whoever, commits rape on a woman under twelve years of age shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than twenty years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life) of BNS along with sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.”

The police have seized the blood stained cradle and accused's stained clothes and sent them to a forensic science laboratory for further examination.

Meanwhile, the baby is being treated at a hospital . The child's condition is stable, police said.