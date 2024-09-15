40-year-old held for alleged rape of minor in Vissannapeta

Vijayawada: The Vissannapeta police arrested a man, 40, under POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Chundrupatla village in Vissannapeta mandal of NTR district. The accused was identified as Maridu Sivaiah who belongs to the same village.



According to Vissannapeta SI G Rama Krishna, the accused, Sivaiah, who lives next to the victim's house, sexually assaulted the girl when she was alone at her home on Thursday.



Based on a complaint by the victim's father, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.



