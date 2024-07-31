40 TMC to HNSS from Srisailam

Anantapur: The irrigation department has allocated 40 TMC ft of Krishna river water to Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project from the back waters of Srisailam reservoir.



In view of heavy inflows into the Srisailam reservoir, the authorities released water for the HNSS project to meet the drinking and irrigation needs of Rayalaseema region.





Finance minister Payyavula Keshav has directed the HNSS engineers to take necessary measures to supply water to the tail-end without any hindrance under the HNSS canal in the district. In a meeting held at the R&B guesthouse here on Wednesday, the minister discussed about the HNSS project condition, water allocation, pending works and related issues with the HNSS officials.





Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that 40 TMC ft of water was allocated to the HNSS canal in the district from the Srisailam reservoir during the present year but the water supply was delayed. He instructed officials to take immediate action to pump water towards the district en route Jeedipalli reservoir. He also told the officials to focus on pending works under the project and take measures to resolve any issues.





HNSS chief engineer K. Nagaraju, superintending engineer Desh Nayak and other officials were present.







