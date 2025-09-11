40 Telugus Stranded in Nepal Reach Tirupati Safely

Tirupati: Around 40 Telugus stranded in violence-hit Nepal reached Tirupati safely on Thursday, following the state government’s special evacuation efforts.

As many as 144 Telugu people were stuck in Kathmandu, Hetauda, Pokhara, Simikot and other regions of Nepal after the anti-government protests by youths there turned violent. The state government, in efforts led by education minister Nara Lokesh, arranged a special flight from Kathmandu to bring them back to Andhra Pradesh.

Of these, 104 passengers disembarked at Visakhapatnam airport, while another 40 reached Tirupati airport.

The stranded persons recalled the tense time they spent in Nepal, hiding in hotels and residential buildings that came under attack from protesters. “We were surrounded, with no safe routes to leave. For two days, we lived in fear. We are grateful that minister Lokesh ensured our safe return,” said a woman tourist from Kadapa who had gone to Nepal a week ago.

At Tirupati airport, representatives of the state government received the passengers and enquired about their well-being. They were also given packed food on arrival.

“We had to go without proper food and water for days. We were forced to stay indoors due to the unrest. Children and the elderly suffered the most. We feel relieved only after landing here”, said a resident of Annamayya district.

Officials at the Renigunta airport coordinated with the evacuees by grouping them district-wise and making arrangements to send them to their respective hometowns.

Ministers Payyavula Keshav and Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, along with MLAs Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad, Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy, Kalikiri Murali Mohan, Nelavela Vijayashree, Arava Sridhar and Arani Srinivasulu, were among those who received the evacuees at the airports.