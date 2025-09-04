40 Chittoor Villages Chosen Under PMAGY

Tirupati:A total of 40 villages with a high Scheduled Caste (SC) population in Chittoor district have been selected for development under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY). The works will cover the construction of internal roads, drainage systems, drinking water supply, sanitation facilities, and office buildings.

Along with PMAGY assistance, funds from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will be pooled, with each village expected to receive between ₹ 60 lakh and ₹ 80 lakh. Earlier, villages with over 50% SC population were considered for the scheme, but in the current phase, those with at least 40% SC population have been included.

The centre has sanctioned eight crore under PMAGY, allocating ₹20 lakh to each of the 40 panchayats for basic infrastructure. Plans are to be prepared in the selected panchayats and approved by gram sabhas before being forwarded to the government for clearance.

Officials have been instructed to submit the details by September 25, and field staff are engaged in the preparatory work. In the first phase of the scheme, 18 villages were covered, while the second phase now extends to 40 panchayats across 11 mandals. In Chittoor mandal, villages such as Anagallu, Anantapuram, Chintalagunta, Guvvakallu, Pachchanapalli, Perumallakandriga, and others are selected. From Bangarupalem mandal, Jambuvaaripalli and Nalgampalli are among those selected. Altogether, development works worth ₹ 12.59 crore will be taken up, combining PMAGY allocations with convergence funds. Of this, ₹ 4.59 crore has been earmarked as convergence funds, covering 58 works through the panchayati raj department and 89 works through the rural water supply department.