4 Youths Held With Methamphetamine Drug

Kakinada: Kovvuru police arrested four youths, including a woman from Visakhapatnam and seized 18.15 grams of methamphetamine while they were transporting the drug from Bengaluru to Rajamahendravaram. Circle inspector N. Viswam said one of the accused is an engineering graduate and the others are engineering students. The group allegedly purchased the drug in Bengaluru and supplied it to college students in Rajamahendravaram, Tanuku and nearby areas, besides consuming it themselves.

Except for the woman, all belong to East Godavari district. The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said methamphetamine is increasingly used by students, especially during examination periods, to stay awake for long hours.



