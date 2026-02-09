 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

4 Youths Held With Methamphetamine Drug

Andhra Pradesh
9 Feb 2026 11:52 PM IST

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody

4 Youths Held With Methamphetamine Drug
x
Representational i age

Kakinada: Kovvuru police arrested four youths, including a woman from Visakhapatnam and seized 18.15 grams of methamphetamine while they were transporting the drug from Bengaluru to Rajamahendravaram. Circle inspector N. Viswam said one of the accused is an engineering graduate and the others are engineering students. The group allegedly purchased the drug in Bengaluru and supplied it to college students in Rajamahendravaram, Tanuku and nearby areas, besides consuming it themselves.

Except for the woman, all belong to East Godavari district. The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said methamphetamine is increasingly used by students, especially during examination periods, to stay awake for long hours.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X