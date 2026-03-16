4 Youths Get Lifer For Gang Rape, Murder Of Woman

KAKINADA: The VIII Additional District Judge Court in Rajamahendravaram on Monday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the gang rape and murder of a 43-year-old woman in East Godavari district.

The convicts, Devara Yesu, 26, Velugubandi Praveen, 21, Lokina Jaya Prasad, 19, all from Burrilanka, and Dasari Suresh, 22, from Pottilanka village in Kadiyam mandal, were also fined ₹2,000 each. In default of payment, they will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

According to East Godavari superintendent of police D. Narasimha Kishore, the woman had gone to work at a plant nursery in Burrilanka on October 15, 2024, but failed to return home. Her husband lodged a missing complaint with Kadiyam police the following day.

Police recovered her body on October 17, 2024, near Choppella Locks in Alamuru mandal. Investigation revealed that the accused attacked the woman while she was returning home from work. Devara Yesu allegedly strangled her with a towel and dragged her behind plants, after which the four men sexually assaulted her and robbed her gold jewellery before dumping the body in a canal.

The accused later confessed to the crime before mandal tahsildar G. Mahalakshmi.

Police registered a case under provisions of the BNS and filed a charge sheet after completing the investigation. The SP said the prosecution successfully established the case in court, leading to the conviction. He commended Bhavya Kishore, South Zone DSP, and the investigation team for securing the verdict.