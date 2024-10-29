4-year-old girl dies after accidentally falling from hotel window

Vijayawada:In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl, identified as Ruhika, died after accidentally falling from the window of a fourth-floor hotel room while playing hide and seek at the Mini Mineral Grand Hotel in Machavaram on Monday.

According to Machavaram circle inspector Ch Prakash, the accident occurred at around 10 am while Ruhika was playing with her six-year-old brother. “While trying to hide behind the window curtain, the girl fell out when the window accidentally opened, leading to her instantaneous death,” the CI explained.

The family, hailing from Visakhapatnam’s Officers Colony, checked into the hotel late Sunday night around 11:50 p.m. They had gone for a darshan at the Kanaka Durga temple and returned to their room around 9 a.m., shortly before the tragic incident. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNS Act, and an investigation is underway.