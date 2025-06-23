4 Smuggles Held With 15 Red Sander Logs In Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) apprehended four smugglers and seized 15 red sander logs along with a car used for transportation near Chandragiri in the early hours of Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by RSI C. Vinod Kumar and RI Sai Giridhar conducted vehicle checks in the forest area of Nagapatla under Bhakarapet range on the Srivarimettu-Chandragiri road.



On spotting the police, a speeding car screached to a halt and its occupants attempted to flee but were apprehended. Upon inspection of the vehicle, officials found 15 red sanders logs.



The arrested individuals were identified as residents of Tamil Nadu. They, along with the seized logs and vehicle, were shifted to the RSASTF police station in Tirupati. A case was registered and CI Suresh Kumar was investigating.