4 of Family Missing After Domestic Dispute

Anantapur:Four members of a family, including a woman, her two daughters and her mother, have been missing for the past four days from HD Halli village in Rolla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district following a domestic dispute.

According to police, Lakshmi of Vadrahatti village married Veeresh of HD Halli 13 years ago. The couple had two daughters, Rohini and Rachana, while Lakshmi’s mother, Subbamma, was also living with them. Police said Veeresh’s alleged alcohol addiction had led to frequent quarrels over the past year. Despite counselling by elders and police, Veeresh failed to mend his ways.

Further, he forced his wife Lakshmi to leave the house otherwise he would kill her.

On February 2, Veeresh allegedly threatened Lakshmi of dire consequences during an argument. Distressed by the harassment, Lakshmi, along with her two daughters and her mother left the house that night and have been untraceable since.

Lakshmi’s sister Parwathi lodged a complaint with Rolla police. SI Gowthami said a case has been registered and police teams were in action to trace the missing family.