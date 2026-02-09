4 Major Ports under Construction in Andhra Pradesh: Centre

Hyderabad: Four major ports - Mulapeta port, which is formerly Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district, Machilipatnam port in Krishna district, Ramayapatnam port in SPSR Nellore district and Kakinada SEZ port were under construction in Andhra Pradesh, according to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The Central government has undertaken several measures for modernisation of ports, including mechanization of existing berths and terminals, digitalisation and logistics integration, construction of new berths and terminals, capital dredging for increasing drafts suitable for larger vessels, development of road, rail and waterways connectivity etc.

In addition, several initiatives such as elimination of manual forms, facilitation of direct port delivery and entry, installation of container scanners, delivery of orders, invoice and payments, RFID based gate-automation system, implementation of Maritime Single Window -Sagar Setu 2.0 have been undertaken to reduce vessel turnaround time and improve efficiency.

The Centre has launched several schemes, missions and initiatives for the development, expansion and upgradation of ports across the country. Under the Sagarmala scheme, financial assistance is provided under five pillars namely, port modernization, port connectivity, port-led industrialization, coastal community development, and coastal shipping and inland water transport, to the implementing agencies like States and UTs governments, major ports and other organisations.

The ‘Harit Sagar’ green port guidelines have been launched to promote an environment-friendly ecosystem at major ports. The Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP) has been initiated to drive transition from conventional fuel based harbour tugs to greener and sustainable alternatives.

In addition, the government has launched Cruise Bharat Mission to prioritize cruise tourism development.

This was stated by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal while replying to a question raised by MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy in Lok Sabha on Development of Ports in Andhra Pradesh.